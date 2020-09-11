Derby man's custody death probed by police watchdog Published duration 1 day ago

image copyright Google image caption Mark Pryor was being held at St Mary's Wharf police station in Derby

The police watchdog has started an investigation following the death of a man who was found unconscious while in custody.

Mark Pryor, 46, from Derby, had been arrested in the city on 4 September for an undisclosed offence.

He was taken to hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell at 13:30 BST the following day and died a short time later.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was then informed.

The IOPC said officers had been interviewed and CCTV footage from the custody unit at St Mary's Wharf police station was being gathered.

It added a post-mortem examination had taken place on Monday but further tests were needed to establish a cause of death.

Derbyshire Police said: "A man was found unresponsive in a cell at St Mary's Wharf police station, Derby, at around 13:30 on Saturday 5 September.

"Upon finding him unresponsive, officers and staff conducted CPR and contacted the ambulance service. He was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital where he sadly died.

"Derbyshire Constabulary referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is common practice.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends at this time."