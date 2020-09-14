Woman, 34, dies in Chesterfield first floor flat fire Published duration 33 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to the blaze in Devonshire Close, in Newbold, Chesterfield at 20:51 on Saturday

A woman has died in a fire at a first floor flat in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Devonshire Close, Newbold, on Saturday evening.

When crews arrived, the fire was well-developed and the 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was investigating the cause of the blaze and anyone with information has been asked to contact Derbyshire Police.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.