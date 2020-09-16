Derbyshire manslaughter arrest after playing field 'assault' Published duration 3 hours ago

image copyright Google image caption Derbyshire Police said two men, aged 65 and 51, had an "altercation" on playing fields off Town Lane, in Newton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a man after he was involved in an altercation on playing fields.

It comes after two men, aged 65 and 51, had the altercation off Town Lane, in Newton at about 16:30 BST on Saturday, Derbyshire Police said.

On Sunday, the older man was taken to hospital where he later died.

The younger man was first held on suspicion of causing GBH but later arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Police are appealing for people with information to come forward.

A spokeswoman said: "We believe there were two groups of teenagers at the playing fields that afternoon who may have witnessed what happened, or perhaps have recorded footage on their mobile phones.

"One group of youngsters were playing football while the other group had bikes."

