Derbyshire Police shocked by van cut into 'pick-up truck' Published duration 27 minutes ago

image copyright Derbyshire Police image caption Incredulous police officers described the vehicle as a "very strong contender for shed of the week"

Stunned police officers have seized an improvised pick-up truck which had been fashioned from a van.

Derbyshire Police said it stopped the Vauxhall Astra "with its roof missing" in Raynesway Park Drive, Derby, at about 13:25 BST on Monday.

The converted van was seized and the driver has been reported for summons.

The force's roads policing unit, who said the driver had no licence or insurance, added the vehicle was a "contender for shed of the week".

image copyright Derbyshire Police image caption The pick-up had been fashioned by cutting the roof off a van