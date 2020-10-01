Duffield deaths: Man jailed for murdering wife and new partner Published duration 2 minutes ago

image copyright Family photos image caption Helen Hancock and Martin Griffiths were found by police on New Year's Day

A man has been jailed for life for murdering his wife and her new partner on New Year's Day.

Derby Crown Court heard Helen Hancock, 39, and Martin Griffiths, 48, suffered 103 injuries when they were stabbed at her home in Duffield, Derbyshire.

A paramedic said it was the "most violent incident he had ever seen", the court was told.

Rhys Hancock, 40, of Etwall, admitted both murders in July and was jailed for a minimum of 31 years.

Judge Nirmal Shant described it as a "brutal attack" which had "deprived two families of the people they loved".

The court heard how Hancock was found outside the property covered in blood and told a police officer: "I'm hardly going to deny it - look at me."

Emergency buzzer

The prosecution described how, after coming back from the pub, Hancock had told his mother he "felt like he wanted to kill" the pair.

He took her emergency buzzer and landline phones so she could not call the police and then drove to Ms Hancock's house.

He had taken two knives from his mother's kitchen.

image copyright Derbyshire Police image caption The court was told Hancock had found out about his wife's new relationship on 26 December

Once there he entered through the backdoor and attacked the pair in the bedroom.

He stabbed Ms Hancock 66 times and Mr Griffiths 37 times.

The court heard how one paramedic described the scene as a "blood bath".

image caption Helen Hancock and Martin Griffiths were found at her home in Duffield, Derbyshire

Prosecutor Michael Auty QC said: "There is no escaping these murders were premeditated, they were savage, the attack was merciless, there were elements of sadism and the intention was always... and only to kill.

"Perhaps, above all else, they were committed in the coldest of blood."

