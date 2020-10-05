BBC News

Derby school fires: Second school damaged within 48 hours

image copyrightDerbyshire Fire & Rescue Service
image captionThe fire has destroyed classrooms at the school

A second school in Derby has been damaged by fire within 48 hours.

The blaze broke out at Ravensdale Infant School, in Mickleover, in the early hours of Monday.

The school has described it as a "severe fire" in their infant department and has asked people to stay away from the site.

On Saturday morning a "devastating" fire destroyed a large part of St Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy, in Darley Abbey, Derby.

image captionFirefighters now have the blaze under control

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call about the fire at about 01:40 BST.

It said 12 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms from across Derbyshire are in attendance.

Area manager Clive Stanbrook said the fire was now "under control" but large parts of the infant school have suffered "extensive damage".

"Tragically this is the second school fire in Derbyshire in less than 48 hours, with St Mary's School in Darley Abbey being destroyed by a severe fire on Saturday morning."

"Both fires are now under separate investigation."

image copyrightGeoff Bye
image captionFire crews were alerted to the "severe fire" at about 01:40 on Monday
image captionDerbyshire Fire and Rescue Service crews are still at the scene

