Derby school fires: Rules on sprinklers 'unacceptable'
Calls have been made for sprinklers at schools to be mandatory after two hit by fires 48 hours apart did not have them fitted.
Fires destroyed parts of St Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy on Saturday, and Ravensdale Infant School - both in Derby - on Monday.
The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said sprinklers could have reduced damage at both schools "substantially".
The government said sprinklers must be installed if "considered necessary".
Derbyshire's chief fire officer Gavin Tomlinson said it was "heartbreaking" to see the devastation caused to the two schools - and "unacceptable" that legislation in England is not in line with Scotland and Wales, where sprinklers are mandatory.
He also highlighted the fire which destroyed Harrington Junior School in Long Eaton, in May, which also did not have sprinklers.
Despite refurbishment work, the school was not fitted with sprinklers "in line with building regulations due to the age of the building".
Mr Tomlinson said another five schools in the county have been affected by fire since April 2019.
Derby City Council said there was currently no legal requirement for existing schools to have sprinkler systems, but "retrofitting" them is an option when "major refurbishments are being considered".
It said the government needs to act in order to catch up with Scotland and Wales.
NFCC chair Roy Wilsher said: "All new schools - and those undergoing refurbishment - should have automatic fire suppression systems fitted.
"Sprinklers in schools is clearly a move in the right direction."
In 2019, the NFCC highlighted the rate of schools being fitted with sprinklers may have fallen from 70% to as low as 15% of new builds.
He added: "Children across the UK have had their education severely disrupted this year due to the pandemic; a fire in a school will only make this worse, putting additional pressure on the education service and parents."
A Department for Education spokeswoman said: "All schools are required to have an up-to-date Fire Risk Assessment and to conduct regular fire drills.
"All new school buildings must be signed-off by an inspector to certify that they meet the requirements of building regulations.
"Where sprinklers are considered necessary to protect pupils and staff, they must be installed."
The government added it was working closely with Derby City Council to help support the schools and their pupils.
Investigations into the cause of the fires at both schools are ongoing, the fire service added.