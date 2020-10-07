BBC News

Dangerous driving arrest after double-fatal crash in Derbyshire

image captionBoth women died at the scene of the crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash in which two women died.

Derbyshire Police said the collision, which involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a blue BMW, happened just before 05:40 BST on the A6135 Station Road between Renishaw and Eckington.

The two women, who were travelling in the Corsa, died at the scene.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage is being asked to contact the force.

