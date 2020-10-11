BBC News

Derby Assembly Rooms: Campaign to save venue

image captionThe Assembly Rooms was damaged in a fire in 2014

Campaigners are fighting to save a famous Derby performance venue from demolition after it was badly damaged by a fire six years ago.

The Assembly Rooms is set to be replaced with a new venue in the Becketwell area of the city.

It comes after city council plans to renovate the 1970s building were force to stop by spiralling costs.

Derby Civic Society wants the building to be reopened and listed, fearing a new venue will take too long to create.

A catastrophic fire broke out in the Assembly Rooms roof car park in 2014, forcing the venue to close.

Since then it has stood empty while options for its future are debated.

image captionThe building has been unused since the fire in 2014
image copyrightDerby City Council
image captionA £24m renovation of the Assembly Rooms was halted when costs started to rise

Ashley Waterhouse, chairman of Derby Civic Society, said: "We say it needs to be reopened because we have no theatre in Derby for tourism, or anybody to come to Derby to watch any big gigs or performances."

image copyrightSt James Securities
image captionThere are plans for a new performance venue on the currently derelict Becketwell site

Mr Waterhouse questioned plans to build a new performance venue instead.

He said: "It's going to be at least four years until we have this super-duper new venue.

"When the venue is built, up on the old Becketwell site, it's going to be tucked behind another building,"

The appearance of the Assembly Rooms has been criticised but Mr Waterhouse thinks it "would look smart" if the council stuck to its original renovation plan.

Deputy leader of the council, Matthew Holmes, previously said refurbishing the Assembly Rooms "would have been a viable plan" if the council had been able to deliver it at the original cost.

