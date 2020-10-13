Bamford baby death: Father jailed for killing two-month-old son
- Published
A father has been jailed for nine years for shaking his two-month old baby son to death.
Anton Shields had previously admitted the manslaughter of Cody Shields-Holman in Bamford, Derbyshire.
Cody was airlifted to hospital with head injuries from Steward Gate on 27 June, but died two days later.
At Derby Crown Court, Judge Andrew Baker told Shields, 39, of Hardwick Crescent, Barnsley: "Violence towards a baby cannot ever be acceptable."
The court was told Shields "lost self control" after being left alone for 15 minutes with Cody, who had had his vaccinations earlier that day and was fractious and crying.
Cody's mother had gone to a nearby post office.
"You did not intend to kill Cody or cause him serious harm, but this was an assault on a tiny baby which involved high risk of serious injury," Judge Baker said.
"[But] you did a horrible thing which had terrible consequences. You must have realised as you shook baby Cody that what you were doing was wrong.
"Your violence against Cody was an abuse of a position of trust as his father."
The court heard Shields had never explained what happened, despite admitting manslaughter.
Shields initially claimed his son had suffered a "spontaneous collapse" while feeding and later claimed he had found him struggling for breath after briefly leaving him alone, the court heard.
The judge said he had never given "an open and honest account".
'Tragic seconds'
In mitigation, Nicholas Clarke QC said Shields, who has suffered from anxiety and depression, viewed the offence as "inexplicable" but conceded he had lost his temper and self-control.
"For those vital, tragic seconds he behaved in the way which the prosecution describes," Mr Clarke said.
Cody's mother said in a statement her baby was her "bundle of joy".
"Our family's lives were ripped apart that day.
"I had no concerns about Anton being left with Cody, as I had done it before.
"But that simple decision to leave them for 15 minutes ended in devastation," she said.
