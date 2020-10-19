Buxton Man avoids jail over drugs offences
- Published
A man who ran a small but "determined" operation selling drugs has been handed an 18-month suspended jail sentence.
Derby Crown Court heard Daniel Hibberts sold GHB to some friends in his kitchen at his home on Williamson Avenue in Buxton, Derbyshire, on 20 July to fund his own use.
The 41-year-old admitted nine offences, including supplying a Class C substance and possessing a Taser.
Two previous charges of rape against him were discontinued by the court.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.