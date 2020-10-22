Covid: Pubs in Derbyshire move to 'ban' tier 3 visitors
Pubs in part of Derbyshire bordering new tier three Covid-restricted areas are adopting a "locals only" policy.
Glossop, which is in tier two, is popular destination for visitors from both South Yorkshire and Manchester, which are set to go into tier three.
Five pubs have so far agreed to bar visitors from high alert areas.
Leon Haynes, landlord at the Surrey Arms, said he wanted to protect his community and business.
Glossopdale was the first area in Derbyshire to go into tier two, due to its higher rate of infection.
Greater Manchester's and South Yorkshire's tier three restrictions come into force from one minute past midnight on Saturday.
Mr Haynes, who has designed government advice-style posters for fellow publicans, said they were just a 40-minute train journey from Manchester.
"I think Glossop is going to be a bit of a nightmare this weekend," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"I think a lot will jump on the train and try their luck, then our R rate will go up and we'll be shut down.
"We are trying to protect not only customers and staff but we are trying to protect the business as well."
Pubs will not be asking for ID or proof of address but will be actively discouraging non-residents and promoting government travel restrictions.
Duncan Wilson, the landlord at the Corner Cupboard, said current rules were costing him about £1,600 a week.
He said: "Quite a few of us are going to be putting up notices saying if you're from a tier three area, you won't be let in and won't get served.
"Leon is getting us all on board and I am behind him a million per cent."
