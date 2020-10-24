BBC News

Husband and wife's uninsured cars seized

Published
image copyrightDerbyshire Police
image captionOfficers found both the Nissan and the Citroen were uninsured

Police officers have joked about getting a "buy one get one free" offer after seizing two cars belonging to a husband and wife.

A Nissan was stopped by Derbyshire Police in Bolsover after registering as uninsured.

The driver was also found to only have a provisional licence.

When his "helpful wife" came to pick him up from the roadside officers said they found her Citroen was also uninsured and seized that as well.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Car insurance
  • Bolsover

More on this story

  • Derbyshire Police shocked by van cut into 'pick-up truck'

    Published
    29 September

  • McDonald's delivered by Nottinghamshire Police after car seized

    Published
    29 January

  • Not so 'smart' driver has £167k Bentley towed away

    Published
    6 July