Pregnant woman hit by car in Derbyshire has baby
- Published
A heavily pregnant woman hit by a car had her baby safely delivered in hospital.
The woman was taken by air ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital after being injured in Green Lane, Chinley, Derbyshire, on Sunday.
She is said to be in a stable condition. A man who was also hit by the car is believed to have minor injuries, said police.
The crash, involving a driver in his 90s, happened at 12:15 GMT.
Derbyshire police said a number of comments had been made on social media, but said the driver of the Citroen C4 had a full driving licence.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash.