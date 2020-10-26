Derby child killer Mairead Philpott to be released
A mother who was jailed in 2013 for killing her six children in a fire is to be released from prison, the BBC understands.
Mairead Philpott, 39, was jailed for 17 years for the manslaughter of her children at her home in Derby.
Jade Philpott, 10, and brothers John, nine, Jack, seven, Jesse, six, and Jayden, five, died on the morning of the blaze on 11 May 2012.
Duwayne, who was 13, died three days later in hospital.
Philpott's husband Mick Philpott, who was the father of five of the children, was jailed for life for his part in the killings and has to serve a minimum term of 15 years in prison.
Family friend Paul Mosley was sentenced to 17 years.
The children died after Mick Philpott, 63, poured and ignited petrol on the floor of the house in Vicarage Road, while Mairead spoke to emergency services.
Prosecutors said it was an attempt to frame his former lover Lisa Willis, who had also lived at the house, in a bid to get custody of her children.
In her sentencing remarks, Mrs Justice Thirlwall said it was clear the fire was Mick Philpott's plan.
But she said Mairead Philpott had put her husband above her children "and as a result they have died".
Mick Philpott was at the centre of a political row over benefit payments and had been featured in some newspapers as a scrounger.
Mairead Philpott and Mosley were both told they would have to serve at least half their sentences.
As a result, Mairead is due to be freed from jail in November.
The BBC understands Mosley is not yet up for parole.
The Ministry of Justice said it would not comment on individual cases.
A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Offenders released on licence face strict conditions and can be returned to prison if they breach them."
