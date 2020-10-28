Severn Trent expects to recycle 50,000 pumpkins after Halloween
- Published
Thousands of used pumpkins are expected to be taken to food waste plants after Halloween as more people have their spooky celebrations at home.
Severn Trent Green Power said it was expecting 50,000 unwanted Jack O'Lanterns at its plants this year to convert into green energy.
It said it expected a 30% increase in pumpkin power this year, creating 22 megawatts of renewable energy.
In turn this will power almost 2,000 homes per day.
The firm has eight plants, including in Derby, Birmingham, London and Oxford.
Pamela Lloyd from Seven Trent Green Power, said they usually see an increase in pumpkins arriving at their food waste plants once people have finished celebrating Halloween.
But this year's pandemic and lockdown restrictions mean more are expected to be handed in.
She said: "We think this is because more families will be staying at home this Halloween because of the current restrictions we're living in, and carving pumpkins is a great activity to keep the kids entertained."
Severn Trent Green Power kept its plants in England and Wales open throughout the national lockdown earlier in the year which it said prevented food waste from heading to landfill.
The company also revealed it saw a big jump in the amount of domestic food waste that arrived at its doors between March and July, offsetting the drop from commercial outlets, when pubs and restaurants were forced to close.
The green energy produced from food waste forms part of Severn Trent's triple carbon pledge to achieve zero carbon emissions, 100% renewable power and an all-electric fleet of vehicles by 2030.