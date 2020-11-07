Peak District and Derbyshire tourism 'could take £1bn Covid hit'
By Simon Ward & Gavin Bevis
Reporter, BBC East Midlands Today
- Published
Reduced visitor numbers due to coronavirus may have hit Derbyshire's annual tourism revenue by up to £1bn, a tourism body has said.
Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire said the two national lockdowns plus ongoing restrictions had been "devastating" for the sector.
It said tourism was usually worth £2.3bn to the county each year.
But a "worst-case scenario based on survey data" could see that figure almost halved this year.
An estimated 42m people visit the Peak District national park and popular spots like Matlock Bath each year.
But the spring lockdown saw people discouraged from travelling to the area from other parts of the country and, under the latest rules, people have been told not to travel unless for work purposes.
Now there are worries the second lockdown will cause further damage to takings at attractions, holiday accommodation, pubs and restaurants over the busy festive season.
Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire, said: "The second lockdown has come at a time when many businesses are already struggling to survive.
"Without further support, the question is whether they will be able to get through the winter into the 2021 visitor season.
"Even after lockdown it's likely many restrictions will continue, making it difficult for businesses to operate fully and remain viable.
"It's vital the sector is given more long-term support to give tourism businesses the chance to be able to stand on their own two feet again next spring."
The opening of Chatsworth's indoor Christmas displays has been postponed until December due to the second lockdown, though its grounds remain open.
Marketing manager Jonathan Fish said: "It's a huge hammer blow - not just to Chatsworth but for Derbyshire as a whole.
"Chatsworth is busiest at Christmas - November and December are one of our main times.
"The charity that looks after the house, the grounds and the farmyard derives its revenue from our visitors. If we're not able to open they don't have any revenue."
A spokeswoman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: "We have helped the tourism industry through an unprecedented package of measures including the job retention scheme, a year's business rates holiday and a £4bn reduction in VAT.
"We continue to support the sector through these very challenging times"
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.