Derbyshire school fires: Councils make sprinklers pledge
- Published
Two councils have said sprinklers will be fitted in any new or renovated schools in their areas after three were badly damaged by fire.
A blaze at Ravensdale Infant School, in Derby, on 5 October happened two days after a fire at St Mary’s Catholic Voluntary Academy.
Another fire destroyed Harrington Junior School, in Long Eaton, in May.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said sprinklers can help control fires in their early stages.
The fires have prompted the signing of a statement of intent, by the fire service, Derby City Council and Derbyshire County Council, surrounding sprinklers in new-build schools and those undergoing renovation.
The installation of sprinklers at schools is not mandatory in England but is in Scotland and Wales.
Gavin Tomlinson, Derbyshire's chief fire officer - who has been campaigning for a change in legislation concerning sprinklers - said school fires "rip into the heart of a community".
"This year I have witnessed three separate schools destroyed by fire despite the best efforts of my firefighters," he said.
"Sprinklers are an effective fire safety measure that can extinguish a fire, or contain it until the arrival of fire crews."
He said he was delighted by the intent of the two councils.
Chris Poulter, leader of Derby City Council, said the government should take the same action.
He said: "Losing a school has an enormous community impact, as we've seen recently with not one but two fires at Derby schools."
Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council, said it was "vital" to use every "defence measure possible" to protect schools.
The government has previously said where sprinklers are considered necessary to protect pupils and staff, they must be installed.
The force said the fires at Ravensdale Infant School and St Mary’s Catholic Voluntary Academy are linked and being treated as arson.