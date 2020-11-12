Three arrested after 12 sheep have throats cut in Newhall
- Published
Three men have been arrested after a dozen sheep were killed in a knife attack in Derbyshire.
The animals - an early Christmas gift for children - had their throats cut in the attack in Newhall, Derbyshire, at the weekend.
The suspects were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, police said.
Sheep owner Lee Clamp said since the attack - first reported in the Derby Telegraph - "amazing" offers of help have come in.
"We've had offers of money, of sheep, of transport for the sheep, it's turned this from horrible to amazing," he said.
'Blood everywhere'
Mr Clamp, 33, was with his children when he discovered what had happened to the sheep on Sunday.
"We just went to feed them and I thought it was strange they weren't in their field," he said.
"My youngest went running into the shed then came out and said, 'Daddy, all the sheep are asleep'.
"Seeing it has knocked us all around, there was blood everywhere."
The small flock was bought for £2,500 after all the family, including grandparents, clubbed together.
'So tame'
Mr Clamp said: "My oldest, Kai, can't go to soft play or parties as he's at risk of seizures, but the sheep were like pets to him.
"My youngest has worked out what's happened but his brother still thinks they were asleep and we've let him think that, for his sake.
"What sort of person would do that? The sheep were so tame, they would have gone right up, thinking they were about to be fed."
The animals, five more of which were injured in the attack, were not insured but many offers of help have come in and a fundraising page has made more than £500 in a day.
Mr Clamp said: "It's been people we know, people we don't, offers from locals and offers from as far as Northern Ireland.
"We are hoping to have some animals in place in the next few weeks, so the children can have their Christmas present as planned."
Police confirmed three men aged 53, 26 and 25 have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and released under investigation.
Officers added it was being treated as an isolated incident and there was no wider risk to the public or livestock.