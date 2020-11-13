Bus stops to help stabbed 14-year-old in Sawley
By David Pittam
BBC News
- Published
A bus driver and passenger helped a 14-year-old boy to safety after he was stabbed.
Passenger Damien Oldsworth saw the attack as the bus was travelling through Sawley in Derbyshire on Wednesday afternoon.
He alerted the driver, who pulled over to allow the injured victim on board, while Mr Oldsworth tended to the boy's wounds.
The teenager is in a "critical but stable" condition in hospital.
A 15-year-old boy from the area has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and has been remanded in custody to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.
Two 14-year-olds also arrested have been released on bail.
The stabbing happened at about 14:40 GMT on Wednesday on Tamworth Road.
Mr Oldsworth, an ex-soldier who was travelling home from work, said he shouted "stop the bus" at the "top of his voice".
The 37-year-old added: "The driver opened the door and the lad came in. He was terrified.
"I held him, reassured him and put pressure on his wound until the paramedics arrived."
He said he knew first aid techniques from his time in the military and, as father of a 10-year-old boy, he felt empathy for the victim.
"I felt horror and shock but I put that to one side," he said. "I thought, 'This boy needs help'.
"It was a fight or flight moment.
"It was only when I got home that the reality set in. I'm still in shock."
A spokesperson for the bus company said: "After the stabbing took place in the street, we are glad our passing driver and passenger were able to help the injured boy.
"We have provided CCTV recordings to the police and of course will help them as they investigate the incident.
"We send our best wishes to the child in hospital."
A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "We would like to thank those members of the public who came to the boy's aid and gave support until emergency services arrived at the scene."
The force is investigating and appealed for any witnesses to come forwards.
