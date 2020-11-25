Amazon lorry driver 'tried to ram motorist' in Derbyshire
An Amazon lorry driver caught on camera trying to "ram" another truck off the road will no longer deliver parcels for the company, it has said.
Dashcam footage shows Adrian Kowalski's truck being forced off the road by the Amazon vehicle at a roundabout just off the M1 in Barlborough, Derbyshire.
Mr Kowalski, 52, said he was left "shaken" by the apparent road rage pursuit on 18 November.
Amazon said the driver was employed by a third party.
Mr Kowalski said the lorry had almost hit him at the previous roundabout because it was in the wrong lane.
He said the driver had followed "inches behind him", flashing the vehicle's lights and sounding its horn.
At the next roundabout Mr Kowalski said he was forced on to the verge to avoid being hit.
"I looked in my left mirror and saw this great big lorry bearing down on me and I thought, 'wow'," he said.
"I've driven for 35 years and never seen anyone in a lorry driving like that - I'm absolutely gobsmacked.
"I was frightened, shaken up. I stopped round the corner for a couple of minutes to collect myself."
'Irresponsible'
Another lorry driver, Richard Madin, 53, captured the incident on dashcam.
"If they were driving a car, that's bad enough - but in a 44-tonne truck it's just really irresponsible," he said.
Mr Kowalski said he had reported the incident to the police.
Derbyshire Police has been contacted for a comment.
A spokeswoman for Amazon said the company was "committed" to ensuring its haulier partners "drive safely at all times".
"The driver will no longer be carrying parcels on behalf of Amazon," she said.
