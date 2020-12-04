Mackworth church fire: Investigation into blaze begins
Fire investigators have started work after a blaze ripped through a centuries-old village church.
Flames were spotted on Thursday at about 16:30 GMT at All Saints' Church in Mackworth, Derby, a Grade I listed building.
The roof had already collapsed by the time crews arrived and three appliances were back on site earlier.
The fire service said they would be working with police to find a cause within days.
There has been a place of worship on this location since the 11th Century but the current building is from the 14th and 15th Century, with Victorian restorations.
Don McLure, treasurer at the church, told BBC Radio Derby: "What's left of the building is just the stonework.
"Some people have been coming here for 50, 60 years and this will be devastating for them.
"But we will pull together on this, we will get through this and in months to come, church life will be back."
Clive Stanbrook, from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, acknowledged a number of suspected arsons at schools and fires at churches over the past few months meant the investigation would be under particular scrutiny.
Mr Stanbrook said: "With the wooden roof and all the wooden fittings, we had to put enough water on it to make sure it wasn't going to reignite.
"I hope the building can be saved. These are significant structures with thick walls with buttresses - an internal wall looked to be compromised but hopefully the rest can be saved.
"We are keeping an open mind about the cause. We had a structural engineer there last night but there were cracks in the building so it was too unsafe.
"We will go back this morning with the police and look at every possibility."
He said they were very aware of the community impact of the fire and aimed to have a cause "into next week".
Vicar Jacqueline Stober said: "People are absolutely beside themselves. They just love this church so much.
"People have poured their lives in this place.
"People have been here for decades and supported this church which is why it's so difficult for them."
