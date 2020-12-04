Graham Snell murder accused dismembered uncle 'in a panic'
A man accused of killing his uncle said he "panicked" and dismembered his body after finding him dead.
Graham Snell's body parts were found dumped around different locations in Chesterfield, including a badger sett.
His nephew Daniel Walsh, 30, claimed he carried out the "traumatising" act on 20 June last year because he feared arrest after discovering Mr Snell dead in his bathroom.
Mr Walsh, of Marsden Street, denies the 71-year-old's murder.
Derby Crown Court heard Mr Walsh, who was also Mr Snell's lodger, found his uncle in the bathroom with foam around his mouth and "white powder" on his nose and cheek, which he believed was cocaine.
He said he dragged the body downstairs into the kitchen to administer chest compressions.
Defence barrister Paul Hynes QC said Mr Snell had given the defendant somewhere to stay, loaned him money for an online trading business, and "only shown him kindness".
"I tried everything to try and bring him back to life," said Mr Walsh.
"I was in a state of panic. I was just in an unexplainable and incomprehensible situation."
Mr Walsh said he did not call emergency services because he was worried police would find his cocaine and accuse him of killing Mr Snell.
"I was just distressed with the situation. I didn't know what to do. I was in a state of shock," he added.
"I weren't thinking clearly."
The defendant admitted buying saws, rubble sacks and an incinerator, and chopping up his uncle's body on the kitchen floor, hours after he says he found him dead.
"It was horrific. I was traumatised," Mr Walsh added.
"It was the worst thing I have ever done in my life.
"There's not one day that goes by where I don't have some sort of flashback."
The prosecution alleges that Mr Walsh killed his uncle to steal money and after his death transferred hundreds of pounds from Mr Snell's account into his own.
Jurors have previously heard piece of a knife "was discovered in a body part of Mr Snell" and a knife was found "burnt in the incinerator" after Mr Walsh's arrest on 1 July.
The trial continues.
