Convicted killer and two others abscond from HMP Sudbury
- Published
Three criminals, including one convicted of manslaughter, have absconded from prison.
Lewis Daniel Thornton, Daniel Gerald Ferris and Rory Allen left HMP Sudbury, in Derbyshire, on Saturday and failed to return.
They have connections to Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Walsall.
Derbyshire Police have warned the public not to approach the men, and said anyone who sees them should get in touch with the force "immediately".
Thornton, 29, was convicted of manslaughter at Wolverhampton Crown Court in 2016.
He is white, 6ft 2in (1.9m) tall and has blue eyes, brown hair and is of thin build. He also has a "RIP Cobra" tattoo on his right wrist and "Angel" tattooed on his left arm.
He has links to the Wolverhampton and Walsall areas.
Ferris, 30, was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court of robbery in 2018.
He is white, with blue eyes, brown hair and is of medium build and has links to the Birmingham area.
Allen, 33, was convicted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin at Worcester Crown Court in 2018.
He is black, 6ft 2in tall and has brown eyes, black hair, a black moustache and is of thin build.
He also has "Tug" tattooed on his right arm and has links to the Birmingham, Walsall and Wolverhampton areas.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "Anyone who sees, or knows where any of the trio is, is asked to contact [us] immediately quoting reference 906 of 5 December."
The force said members of the public could alert them via social media, e-mail or 101.
HMP Sudbury is an open prison where inmates are typically moved towards the end of their sentences.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.