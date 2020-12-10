Bike-riding sex attacker targeted street workers in Derby
- Published
A man has been found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting four women in Derby.
Police said Muhammed Jan, 24, targeted street workers in the Normanton area over a four-week period in late 2019.
One woman was raped in Arboretum Park and another in the back garden of a house.
Jan, of Nightingale Road, Osmaston, was convicted of two counts of rape, one attempted rape and three sexual assaults at Derby Crown Court.
He is due to be sentenced on 19 February.
Derbyshire Police said Jan's first attack took place at 01:30 GMT on 27 October 2019 when he grabbed a woman in Arboretum Park and raped her.
On 9 November he attacked a woman in Grove Street and raped her in the back garden of a house.
The force said he sexually assaulted another woman near Arboretum Park at some point between 16 and 18 November.
A fourth victim was sexually assaulted near Shaftesbury Industrial Estate after he had stopped her to ask for directions.
The force said in each of the attacks, Jan was riding a bike, often with a white carrier bag on the handlebars.
Det Ch Insp Paul Bullock said: "Muhammed Jan is a seriously dangerous individual and I have no doubt that had he not been caught, he would have gone on to attack other women."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.