Royal Derby Hospital: Gynaecologist investigation affects 382 women
The number of women involved in an investigation into a consultant gynaecologist who "unnecessarily harmed" patients has risen to 382.
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust has written to another 110 women who were treated by Daniel Hay.
Mr Hay is under investigation after eight women treated by him were found to have been "unnecessarily harmed".
The latest women have been told there are "no concerns" for their health.
Mr Hay no longer works for the trust.
Staff at the Royal Derby Hospital raised concerns about the consultant's care in late 2018.
An initial review of 58 cases involving Mr Hay identified the eight lapses of care for which he and the trust have apologised.
A broader investigation was launched and another 135 women, who had undergone surgery, were contacted to say their care was being reviewed.
In September the trust wrote to a further 79 women who had received intermediate care.
It has now said 110 more women, all outpatients at Ripley Hospital between April 2017 and July 2018, have now been contacted.
Dr Magnus Harrison, executive medical director, said: "We have widened the review to a specific outpatient clinic... to understand the care being provided there.
"We are doing this proactively, rather than in response to any specific concerns, so that the review is as thorough as possible.
"Each of the women have been informed that there are no concerns regarding their current health."
Tim Annett, of Irwin Mitchell, which represents some of the women affected, said: "There was already a great deal of concern amongst women about the care they had received, so today's latest development is likely to add to that concern.
"While it's likely that many more women will now be nervous and have questions, we welcome the trust's pledge to undertake the most thorough review possible."
