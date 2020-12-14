Aston Hall: 'Truth drug' abuse victims get government apology
- Published
People who were subject to abuse and unauthorised drug treatments as children in a mental health hospital have received a government apology.
The claims centre on Dr Kenneth Milner and his use of a "truth drug" therapy.
Law firm Nelsons said 80 of their clients had received letters of apology from Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Personal injury solicitor Dianne Collins said: "Throughout this entire process, all the survivors have wanted are answers to their questions, an admission that what happened to them as children should never have been allowed to happen, and an apology.
"The civil claim has been a difficult process for our clients... and we are pleased that, thanks to the many survivors who found the courage to come forward, all those things have been achieved and they have now been given the justice they deserve."
However former Aston Hall resident Barbara O'Hare, said the letter, which has been seen by the BBC, was "an insult".
"I think Matt Hancock has insulted us even further.
"It's time for change and he needs to have a look at the mental health system," she said.
The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for a response.
Last year, solicitors acting for some of the victims confirmed a compensation settlement of at least £8,000 each had been agreed with the Department of Health and Social Care.
Aston Hall was a hospital for both children and adults with behavioural issues from 1926 until 2004.
Allegations first emerged in 2011 but more former patients came forward in 2016 and Derbyshire Police launched an investigation.
More than 130 people have been interviewed as part of the inquiry.
Police said they had recorded 33 physical assault and 40 sexual assault allegations.
An independent report in 2018 found children were allegedly given a "truth drug", stripped, abused and put in straitjackets.
Sodium amytal was given to shell-shocked soldiers in World War Two to release repressed memories but it was never approved for use on children.
Police said Dr Milner, who ran the hospital from 1947 to the 1970s and died in 1975, would have been questioned over rape and cruelty claims if he were still alive.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.