Andrew Jackson: Man charged with murder over Shirebrook allotment death
A man will appear in court after being charged with murder over the death of a man at an allotment in Derbyshire.
The body of Andrew Jackson, 55, was found near Prospect Drive, Shirebrook, at about 10:00 GMT on 26 January.
Leon Smith, 27, of Alder Way, in Shirebrook, was re-arrested on Monday and will face Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.
Det Insp Chris Marriott, from Derbyshire Police, said the inquiry had been "lengthy" and "complex".
"But the team has never given up on finding out what happened to Andrew," he added.