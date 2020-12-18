Unlicensed lorry driver jailed for killing Wirksworth cyclist
- Published
An unlicensed and uninsured lorry driver who "mowed down" and killed a 25-year-old cyclist has been jailed.
Josephine Gilbert suffered head injuries and died instantly when she was struck by a lorry on the A52 in Derby on 21 January.
Derby Crown Court heard the DVLA had revoked Herbert Wyatt's licence to drive lorries due to sight concerns and diabetes last October but he continued.
Wyatt was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.
He had admitted causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by dangerous driving while unlicensed and causing death while driving uninsured last month.
Prosecuting, Lisa Hardy said dashcam footage showed Miss Gilbert, from Wirksworth, Derbyshire, riding consistently in a straight line and near the kerb.
"There was every opportunity for the defendant to move around her," she said. "But the defendant effectively mowed down the deceased."
Judge Jonathan Bennett said Wyatt, of Telford Way, Thurnby, Leicestershire, "should have seen her" as footage showed Miss Gilbert was in his line of sight for 17 seconds before the crash.
The court heard the keen cyclist - who trained daily and competed nationally and internationally - was wearing both bright clothes and a helmet.
The judge said Wyatt tried to deceive the DVLA and his doctor about his eyesight, and misled his employers by not telling them his licence had been revoked.
"She was as clear as anything," he added. "There was no traffic in front of you and nothing coming the other way. You should have seen her but you failed to do so.
"There is also the web of deception that led to this."
In addition to his sentence, the 65-year-old was disqualified from driving for five years and four months and will have to take an extended test before he can drive again.
