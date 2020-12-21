Bus named in honour of pensioner who treats drivers
A pensioner who hands out snacks to bus drivers on her local route has had a bus named in her honour.
Sandra Mockler, 77, regularly buys sweets, drinks and rolls for staff on Trentbarton's Skylink service between Long Eaton, Derbyshire and her home in Old Sawley.
Now the drivers have repaid the favour by turning up at her house to surprise her with the renamed bus.
Mrs Mockler said the "gorgeous" gesture would take a while to sink in.
The renamed bus is adorned with a sticker that thanks Mrs Mockler "for lifting our spirits on a daily basis".
The pensioner, who gets the bus about four times a week, said: "They mean everything to me, they're lovely lads.
"I always get a little bottle of pop and some sweets and I bring them a cob back.
"It means the world to have these drivers, to know they're there for you when you need them.
"It will take a long while for it to sink in but it'll be lovely to know this is my bus."
Buses across Trentbarton's network are named after notable local people for a variety of reasons.
Mark Carthy, Skylink team leader, said: "At certain times you can not be having the best day being a bus driver but when you see Sandra it brings a smile to your face.
"You obviously know she's going to have something for you and she's a bubbly character so it's nice to have her on the bus."
