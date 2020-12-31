Police investigating after cat killed by High Peak Hunt hound
Police are investigating after a hound from a hunt killed a cat at its home in Derbyshire.
Two-year-old Spider was "snatched" by dogs who were being exercised by hunt staff while he was at home in Crowhill Lane, Bakewell, on Tuesday.
Owner Rebecca Bingham said the animals were not kept under control when they approached the property.
A High Peak Hunt spokesman said it took the matter "very seriously" and "apologised unreservedly" to the owner.
Derbyshire Police said the case was reported to the force on Wednesday and inquiries are "being made into the circumstances of the incident".
Ms Bingham said she had gone to feed Spider and the other cats who live in an outbuilding on the edge of a smallholding near her home, where the animals act as mousers and ratters.
When the hunt came into view, she said she got most of them back inside, but Spider was on a wall when the dogs approached.
"They tried to jump up to get her, but she went under the car," she said.
"[After a dog got hold of her] I've never seen anything so horrible in my entire life."
Ms Bingham said two riders soon followed after the dogs but failed to get them to release Spider, with her partner stepping in to free the cat.
She said they carried on their exercises soon after, so she called the hunt later to speak about the incident.
"It was a two-minute phone call, and it seemed like it was an inconvenience to speak to me rather than an apology," she said.
"Sorry doesn't bring Spider back."
The hunt spokesman said the hounds were being walked on Tuesday in an area where "they are routinely exercised without incident by the professional hunt staff", but said it is reviewing its procedures "to prevent any reoccurrence".
"Incidents of this nature involving hounds are incredibly rare due to the professionalism with which the hounds are handled in kennels and throughout their lives," they said.
"However, the hunt has taken this matter very seriously."
