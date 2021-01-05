BBC News

Covid: Peak District crash group fined for 150-mile rule breach

Published
image copyrightDerbyshire Police
image captionThe crash happened on the A6013 near Bamford

A group of 11 men who drove 150 miles (240km) from London to the Peak District have been fined for breaking Covid-19 rules.

Derbyshire Police said the men were travelling in three cars when one vehicle crashed and overturned on the A6013 near Bamford on Monday evening.

The men, from Harrow, were each handed £200 penalties for travelling between tier four areas, the force said.

One man was also treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police added they seized one of the three vehicles, which was uninsured, and the driver was "sent home on the train".

image copyrightDerbyshire Police
image captionOfficers also seized one of the three cars as it was uninsured

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Peak District
  • Bamford

More on this story

  • Covid-19: Twenty million in England added to toughest tier of restrictions

    Published
    30 December 2020

  • Roseberry Topping: Tier split prevents walkers reaching peak

    Published
    3 December 2020