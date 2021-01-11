BBC News

Covid: Peak District hikers rescued from snow after ignoring rules

Published
image copyrightGlossop Mountain Rescue
image captionRescuers said there was deep snow on the moor

A group had to be saved from "Arctic" conditions after ignoring lockdown rules to go on a Peak District hike.

The four hikers called rescue teams for help on Saturday after getting lost on Bleaklow Moor, in Derbyshire.

The group had travelled about 25 miles (40km) from Middleton, Manchester, to a 1948 plane crash site, despite guidance restricting exercise to local areas.

A spokesman for the rescuers said deep snow on the moor meant the outcome could have been "fatal".

Peter Józefczyk, of Glossop Mountain Rescue, said a team of 25 volunteers went looking for the group - of two men and two women - at about 15:40 GMT.

They had been walking for five hours and had become lost with one reportedly "too exhausted" to carry on.

The four, all in their early 20s, were soon located thanks to their phone signal and walked back to their cars.

image copyrightGlossop Mountain Rescue
image captionAbout 25 volunteers from the mountain rescue team were on the hill to help

Mr Józefczyk described the conditions as "Arctic".

"With the wind-chill, it felt like minus 12 degrees," he said. "When we found them, they were extremely cold.

"If they'd been a kilometre away, they might not have had a phone signal.

"It could potentially have been fatal."

'Ridiculous'

Mr Józefczyk said his team have seen an increase of up to 70% in call-outs since March and it was becoming "ridiculous".

He said, despite recent restrictions, they had been out to Bleaklow Moor about four times in two weeks.

In previous years, calls to the site during January have been rare.

Mr Józefczyk attributes the increase partly to the recent prominence of the moor's B-29 crash site - where the wreckage of the plane can still be seen - on social media.

image copyrightGlossop Mountain Rescue
image captionMr Józefczyk said people going into the hills should make sure they have the right gear, know how to use a map and compass and should tell people their plans

He said: "My message to people is: stick to the rules and stay at home."

The government's Covid regulations state people should not travel outside their "local area for exercise" but the legislation does not specify a maximum distance.

Derbyshire Police - which is currently reviewing its fines policy - has been contacted for a comment.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Coronavirus lockdown measures
  • Peak District
  • Glossop
  • Manchester
  • Mountain Rescue

More on this story

  • Covid-19: Priti Patel defends police lockdown fines

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Covid-19: Cumbrian leaders urge people to 'stay local' during lockdown

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Covid: Women on exercise trip 'surrounded by police'

    Published
    3 days ago

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.