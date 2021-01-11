Covid: Peak District hikers rescued from snow after ignoring rules
- Published
A group had to be saved from "Arctic" conditions after ignoring lockdown rules to go on a Peak District hike.
The four hikers called rescue teams for help on Saturday after getting lost on Bleaklow Moor, in Derbyshire.
The group had travelled about 25 miles (40km) from Middleton, Manchester, to a 1948 plane crash site, despite guidance restricting exercise to local areas.
A spokesman for the rescuers said deep snow on the moor meant the outcome could have been "fatal".
Peter Józefczyk, of Glossop Mountain Rescue, said a team of 25 volunteers went looking for the group - of two men and two women - at about 15:40 GMT.
They had been walking for five hours and had become lost with one reportedly "too exhausted" to carry on.
The four, all in their early 20s, were soon located thanks to their phone signal and walked back to their cars.
Mr Józefczyk described the conditions as "Arctic".
"With the wind-chill, it felt like minus 12 degrees," he said. "When we found them, they were extremely cold.
"If they'd been a kilometre away, they might not have had a phone signal.
"It could potentially have been fatal."
'Ridiculous'
Mr Józefczyk said his team have seen an increase of up to 70% in call-outs since March and it was becoming "ridiculous".
He said, despite recent restrictions, they had been out to Bleaklow Moor about four times in two weeks.
In previous years, calls to the site during January have been rare.
Mr Józefczyk attributes the increase partly to the recent prominence of the moor's B-29 crash site - where the wreckage of the plane can still be seen - on social media.
He said: "My message to people is: stick to the rules and stay at home."
The government's Covid regulations state people should not travel outside their "local area for exercise" but the legislation does not specify a maximum distance.
Derbyshire Police - which is currently reviewing its fines policy - has been contacted for a comment.