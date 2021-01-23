Derbyshire Police issue 16 fines after house party
- Published
Related Topics
Police have fined 16 people for breaching lockdown restrictions after breaking up a party in Derbyshire.
The party-goers were found "packed into" a woman's home in Eckington on 16 January, said police.
The group of men and women in their late teens and early 20s were ordered to leave and fined £200 each.
Insp Nick Booth said "a selfish few" were breaking the rules and putting themselves and "those most vulnerable to this virus in serious danger".
"All we ask is that you continue to play your part and help bring the virus under control," he added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.