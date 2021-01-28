Man dies in fire behind Kissing Gate Leisure Centre
- Published
Police in Derbyshire have launched an investigation after a man died in a fire behind a leisure centre.
Officers were called to land behind Kissing Gate Leisure Centre in Shirebrook after reports of a blaze at about 13:10 GMT on Wednesday.
The body of the man was found at the scene.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said they "know the nature of the incident" and "do not believe there is any reason for people to be further alarmed".
"We would like to reassure the community that we believe this to be an isolated incident," they said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.