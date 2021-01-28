Covid-19: Derby pharmacist vaccinates dad in Islamic centre
- Published
A pharmacist who vaccinated his own father has backed efforts to boost vaccination and debunk myths about the Covid-19 pandemic.
Aftab Rehman, from Pear Tree Pharmacy in Derby, began vaccinations at Ikhlas Islamic Education Centre on Thursday.
He said he wanted to vaccinate his 85-year-old father Rehmat Khan - a former stroke patient and diabetic - to "give confidence" to the community.
The government said faith leaders had a "vital role" in battling the virus.
Mr Rehman said it was "extremely important" for pharmacists to go to community centres to carry out vaccinations and counter fake news.
"The problem is, via social media, we have misinformation and we have people who want to share conspiracy theories," he said.
"A lot of the vaccinators here will be nurses and pharmacists from the community so people will know them."
"One of the things I'd like to say, in order to give confidence, is my father is 85 years old, an ex-stroke patient who still has diabetes.
"I wouldn't vaccinate my father if I thought there was any risk to him," he added.
Ikhlas Islamic Education Centre is one of three community sites in Derbyshire that began offering jabs on Thursday.
A number of Islamic centres and cathedrals have been used as vaccination centres for communities across England.
After meeting the imam at Al-Abbas Islamic Centre in Birmingham, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick praised their efforts.
"It is absolutely brilliant to see faith communities like this stepping up and playing their part in the vaccine programme," he said.
"We have to build trust, ensure that we counter misinformation and ensure that everyone, regardless of their faith, regardless of what community they're from, gets access to the programme."