Coronavirus: Derbyshire Police issue 16 fines over two parties
Police have issued 16 fines after breaking up two parties in breach of lockdown restrictions in Derbyshire.
Officers said eight of 10 people found and penalised over a house party in Chapel-en-le-Frith on 23 January were under 18, with their parents or guardians fined £200 on their behalf.
Six people in their 20s were also given £200 fines over a gathering in Alfreton on the same day.
The same force issued 16 fines over a "packed" house party on 16 January.
Insp Nick Booth, of Derbyshire Police, said: "I am keenly aware of just how difficult it is not seeing friends and family for such an extended period of time - but now is not the time to be behaving in such a way.
"This week we passed the tragic figure of 100,000 deaths during this pandemic and I would urge everyone to think long and hard about their actions."
