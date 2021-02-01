Covid: Tributes to 'bubby, lovely' hospital receptionist
- Published
Hospital staff have paid tribute to a "very bubbly, very lovely" receptionist who passed away after contracting Covid-19.
Michelle Hart, who worked on Cardiology Ward 408 at Royal Derby Hospital, died on Friday.
She had been at the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust for nearly 20 years.
The trust said she was a "much loved colleague" and especially good at keeping the medical teams organised.
Ms Hart previously worked at Derby Royal Infirmary before moving to Ward 408 at the Royal Derby Hospital.
The trust's chief executive, Gavin Boyle, said: "She was always chatty, always helpful and always had a smile.
"Michelle's role was to meet and welcome relatives to the ward, as well as supporting the team to stay organised.
"Her family and friends meant a lot to her and there will be a huge number of friends who will remember Michelle with great fondness.
"Our thoughts are with Michelle's family at this time and I would like to offer our sincere condolences to them on behalf of everyone at UHDB."
