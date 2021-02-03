Man convicted of murder for Chesterfield beer bottle attack
- Published
A man has been convicted of murdering an ex-soldier who he hit with a beer bottle during a night out.
Connor Rose attacked 23-year-old Joseph Robotham outside Vibe nightclub in Chesterfield in the early hours of 8 February last year.
The trial at Derby Crown Court heard Mr Robotham was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground "like a stone", suffering fatal head injuries.
The jury found Rose guilty of murder after two days of deliberations.
The 25-year-old, of Baden Powell Road, Chesterfield, had previously admitted manslaughter but denied murder.
During the trial, it emerged Mr Robotham had been arguing with a friend of Rose's when they were ejected from the nightclub.
While outside, Rose "lunged" and hit Mr Robotham in the face with the glass bottle, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.
Witnesses described hearing Mr Rose say "he deserved it" before running off.
Katherine Goddard QC, prosecuting, said Rose's "aggressive" grip on the glass bottle had shown his intent on causing Mr Robotham "really serious harm".
Rose will be sentenced on 5 February.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.