Covid: Derby school runs Saturday catch-up sessions
- Published
A school has started running Saturday sessions to ensure pupils do not fall behind due to a lack of technology at home.
The Bemrose School in Derby is putting on the extra classes to help those who have struggled to connect to virtual lessons during lockdown.
The lessons, which are taught to groups of no more than three, have been funded by the government's catch-up premium.
Head teacher Neil Wilkinson said it was important pupils did not fall behind.
'Spark of learning'
Mr Wilkinson said: "About 40-50% of our pupils don't have access to a device or internet or the opportunity to do home learning in a virtual way.
"We were using paper lessons to send home to pupils, but we feel a teacher is really important - they are the driver and the catalyst."
He said the school had accessed 200 computers via a government initiative but it still was not enough.
"Therefore we needed to find a way and means to engage these pupils so they don't fall further behind," he said.
Other pupils are able to connect to the lessons from home, with about 120 taking part in the weekend lessons.
Deputy head Chloe Woodhouse-Meehan, who set up the Saturday school, said: "As a teacher, the thing I miss is having pupils in front of me in the classroom.
"You want to see that spark of learning. We are missing that.
"You can see students that do have access to devices and those that don't. What we're trying to do is make sure the gap doesn't widen."
According to Ofcom, between 1.1 million and 1.8 million children in the UK do not have access to a laptop, desktop or tablet at home.
Charities including Barnardo's have expressed concern about the digital divide.
Barnardo's chief executive Javed Khan said: "The lack of devices and affordable internet access means many children already at a disadvantage are falling further behind."
Funding for the initiative came via a £1bn government scheme, which is aimed at making up for lost teaching during the pandemic.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said schools in England will not be able to fully reopen until 8 March at the earliest.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.