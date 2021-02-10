Covid: Group 'bored' of lockdown drove 150 miles
Three people who travelled 150 miles because they were "bored" of lockdown have been fined and had their car seized.
Derbyshire Police said two men and a woman drove from London to Baslow, Derbyshire, on Monday afternoon.
After querying the reason for their trip, officers also discovered the driver's Albanian driving licence had expired.
Police said all three were fined £200 for breaching Covid-19 rules.
The group were stopped while driving on the A623 Calver Road at 15:10 GMT.
Derbyshire Police said: "Unfortunately, Albanian driving licences don't work here after 10 years of residency so [the driver's] vehicle was seized."
A spokesperson added: "The driver was reported for driving without a licence or insurance and the group organised their own travel home."