Missing Sinfin cat returns home after five years
A cat owner said she was "gobsmacked" when she was reunited with her pet five years after he went missing.
Denise Lucas had given up hope of seeing black cat Musa again when he vanished from their home in Sinfin, Derby, in 2016.
But she got a major shock when an RSPCA inspector knocked on her door and reunited the pair.
He had been found as a stray less than a mile away and identified through his microchip.
'Living on the streets'
The RSPCA said it was not clear what Musa had been doing for five years but it was possible he had ventured too far and was unable to find his way home.
Ms Lucas said she could not believe it when she opened her door and was reunited with her cat.
"I just burst into tears as I really thought he was never coming home," she said.
"His paw was slightly injured - probably from a cat fight - but apart from that he was well.
"He has lost weight from living on the streets but he is soon making up for it now and is eating me out of house and home."
RSPCA inspector Mick Darling said: "I am just so glad Musa has found her home, as she has clearly been missed, and Denise was over the moon to get him back.
"It is certainly a nicer part of my job."
