Family to make dachshunds stolen in Derbyshire 'too hot to handle'
- Published
A family which had eight dogs stolen has launched a national campaign to make the animals "too hot to handle".
The three male and five female miniature wire-haired dachshunds were taken from a kennels near Swadlincote, Derbyshire, on 10 February.
One has since been located, but Charlotte Lee said they "would not stop until the rest are found".
They are hoping fliers, posters and social media alerts will lead to them being located.
Ms Lee said a gang smashed through fences, padlocks and windows to get to the dogs.
"We had been talking about dog theft but you don't think it will happen to you.
"It was just such a shock, your heart falls into your stomach.
"It's just been the worst nightmare - none of us have eaten or slept properly. We just want them back," she said.
Six days after they were stolen, one of the dogs was found by a road near Cambridge, more than 100 miles away.
Muffin had lost a quarter of her bodyweight.
Ms Lee said: "We are over the moon to get one back but we won't stop until we get them all back.
"We are very scared about what the others have been through.
"One good thing is the amazing support we have had, with flyers and posters sent nationwide.
"We need to make them too hot to handle."
The family is not revealing the names of the missing dogs or the exact amount of a "substantial" reward being offered.
Police, who released CCTV footage of the incident, said inquiries were ongoing.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.