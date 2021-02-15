Man denies attempted murder after woman shot in face
A man has denied attempted murder after a woman was shot in the face.
Derbyshire Police were called to Warren Street, Derby, on 11 January, where the victim was found with serious injuries.
Tyrone Harvey, 32, from Chattaway Street, Birmingham, was arrested on 16 January and later charged.
He pleaded not guilty to attempted murder at Derby Crown Court on Monday. He also denied possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a prohibited firearm.
Mr Harvey was remanded in custody, with a trial at the same court set for 6 September.
Police said in January the woman, who is in her 30s, was recovering from her injuries.
