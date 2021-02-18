BBC News

Teen, 16, arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences in Derbyshire

Published
image captionThe boy was arrested in the north west area of Derbyshire, police said

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Derbyshire Police said the teenager was detained by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands at a property in the north west area of the county at 07:20 GMT on Thursday.

The boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is being held on suspicion of possession of information relating to terrorism.

He remains in custody while inquiries continue, the force added.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.