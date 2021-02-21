Man who 'forgot lockdown', drove from London to Derbyshire
A man who drove from London to Derbyshire to collect a wardrobe claimed he had "forgotten about lockdown", police said.
Officers came across a van in the village of Repton on Saturday evening.
They approached the driver, who told them he had come from London to pick up some second-hand furniture and admitted the trip was not essential.
Derbyshire Police handed him a £200 fine for breaking lockdown rules.
