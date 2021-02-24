Police stop M1 driver with moped loaded on top of five children
- Published
Five children were found "completely unrestrained" with a moped loaded on top of them when police stopped a woman driving on the M1 motorway.
Officers removed the children, who were aged between seven and 16, and made sure they were taken home safely in another vehicle.
The Vauxhall Zafira was stopped near junction 30 of the M1 in Derbyshire.
Footage was tweeted by officers, who wrote: "When you think you've seen it all...watch this video."
The car was pulled over just before 22:20 GMT on Saturday.
Derbyshire Police said the woman, who was in her 30s and from Doncaster, was reported to court for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition, having an insecure load and not being in proper control of the vehicle.
The force said it could not give any information about the woman's relationship to the children, due to the risk of identifying them.
However, safeguarding referrals have been made to South Yorkshire Police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.