Derby fire deaths: Killer Paul Mosley to be released from prison
- Published
A man who was jailed for killing six children in a house fire is set to be released, the BBC understands.
Paul Mosley, 54, was sentenced to 17 years for his part in the manslaughter of six children in a Derby house fire in 2013.
The court heard how he helped his friends Mick and Mairead Philpott start the fire at their home in Victory Road in May 2012.
The Ministry of Justice said it could not comment on individual cases.
However, it added: "Offenders released on licence are closely monitored."
The Derby Telegraph said it had been confirmed Mosley would be released on licence in May.
'Terrifying ordeal'
The Philpotts' children Jade, 10, and brothers John, nine, Jack, seven, Jesse, six, and Jayden, five, died on the morning of the blaze on 11 May 2012.
Duwayne, who was 13, died three days later in hospital.
Although it was unclear, during the trial, exactly what Mosley's role in starting the fire had been, Justice Kate Thirlwall said she was "quite sure" he removed petrol containers from the scene.
She told him he had been "prepared to go along with the plan and to join in with it" to please his "then friend, Michael Philpott" and had subjected the children to a "terrifying ordeal".
Mosley, along with Mairead Philpott, was told by the judge he would have to serve at least half of his sentence.
Mairead Philpott was released from prison last year.
Mick Philpott was jailed for life for his part in the killings and has to serve a minimum term of 15 years in prison.
Pauline Latham, the Conservative MP for Mid Derbyshire, said: "The reported release of Paul Mosley, soon after that of Mairead Philpott, is unsurprising but equally offensive.
"Once again, the time served for the life of each of those poor children amounts to less than 18 months."
She added she had been "assured" Mairead Philpott will not return to Derby.
"It is my fervent hope the same applies to Mosley," she said.
