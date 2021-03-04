Covid: NHS worker performs vaccine song outside Derby hospital
- Published
An NHS medic has written and recorded a song encouraging people to come forward to have their Covid-19 jab.
Lloyd Balatongan, a theatre practitioner at the Royal Derby Hospital, composed the song with his family band The Soulm8s.
He said he hoped the track would inspire people to have the vaccination to "protect themselves and others".
A video for the track shows it being performed at the hospital with staff displaying their vaccine cards.
Mr Balatongan said he decided to get creative when he heard about people who were "adamant" they would not come forward for the jab.
The catchy track, which features his wife Jackielou on vocals and his son Liam on drums, includes the lyric: "Working together to protect the nation, everybody's waiting for their vaccination."
'Optimistic mood'
"I tried to write a song just to convince them [the doubters] to get the vaccine to protect themselves and others, and get us out of this pandemic," he said.
"It's a snowball effect. When someone gets it, somebody else will be convinced and encouraged to do it."
Mr Balatongan, who is Filipino, also urged people from BAME communities to come forward after figures showed a lower uptake among those groups.
"The NHS has been very good at giving us all the facts we need," he said.
"It's just a short jab that doesn't hurt really. It's a good thing to feel protected and secure."
The track has been shared on Facebook by the hospital trust and Mr Balatongan said he sensed a more optimistic mood among staff since the vaccine roll-out began.
"Things are on more of a positive note now," he said.
"The trust have been pushing hard on vaccinations. They have handled it well here in Derby."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.