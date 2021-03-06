Body found alongside canal in Ilkeston
A body has been found next to a canal in Derbyshire.
A member of the public reported finding the body near to Hallam Fields Road, Ilkeston, at about 15:00 GMT on Friday.
Police said they were working to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances of the death.
Crime scene investigators are likely to remain in the area for a few days, a police spokesman said. Officers appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
